Monero (XMR) Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Monero has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and approximately $70.44 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $172.38 or 0.00304704 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,572.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.47 or 0.00543494 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009746 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00116103 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00031138 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00037499 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00081320 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Monero
Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.
