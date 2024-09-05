Monroe Capital Co. (MRCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Monroe Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. Monroe Capital has a payout ratio of 99.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Monroe Capital to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital Price Performance

Monroe Capital stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.99. 6,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,894. The firm has a market cap of $173.14 million, a P/E ratio of 793.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.