Moonbeam 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.49 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $136.38 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00038034 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012840 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,135,424,058 coins and its circulating supply is 896,350,815 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

