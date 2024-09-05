Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.0 million-$675.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $701.5 million.

Movado Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOV traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.67. 38,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,952. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $436.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.00. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $31.44.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Insider Transactions at Movado Group

In related news, SVP Michelle Kennedy sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $32,432.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Featured Stories

