Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Head to Head Analysis

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Movano shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Movano alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Movano and Semler Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movano $852,000.00 35.25 -$29.28 million ($0.56) -0.55 Semler Scientific $61.74 million 2.75 $20.58 million $2.79 8.62

Analyst Ratings

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Movano. Movano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semler Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Movano and Semler Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 0 0 1 0 3.00 Semler Scientific 0 0 0 1 4.00

Movano currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 554.45%. Given Movano’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Movano is more favorable than Semler Scientific.

Volatility and Risk

Movano has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Movano and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano N/A -452.96% -233.43% Semler Scientific 25.62% 21.17% 19.40%

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Movano on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movano

(Get Free Report)

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking. It develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) for blood pressure or continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

About Semler Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, family practitioners, healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups and retailers. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.