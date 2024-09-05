MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.72

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$41.72 and last traded at C$42.05, with a volume of 5032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.29.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$999.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.91.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.14. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of C$303.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$294.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 4.2282927 earnings per share for the current year.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

