Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W upgraded Mueller Water Products to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $21.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, insider J Scott Hall sold 135,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $2,751,046.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,029 shares in the company, valued at $11,065,549.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $175,472.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,898.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider J Scott Hall sold 135,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $2,751,046.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,065,549.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,869 shares of company stock worth $5,141,842. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 399.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,055 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,161,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,642,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,498,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after acquiring an additional 974,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,040,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

