Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.91

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.91 and last traded at $54.64, with a volume of 13437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.23.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

