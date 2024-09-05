Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Myers Industries has a payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE MYE traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $14.41. 172,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYE. StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Myers Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

