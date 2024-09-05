Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Trading Up 4.7%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.62 and last traded at $26.55. 88,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 719,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MYGN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 8.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Myriad Genetics

In related news, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $1,286,035.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,797.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 75.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

