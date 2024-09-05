Nano (XNO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.52 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. Nano has a market capitalization of $114.72 million and $1.52 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001518 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,743.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.59 or 0.00547532 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00117229 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.00 or 0.00304976 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00031283 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00037902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00080701 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

