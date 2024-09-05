National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPF) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.48 Per Share

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 1.477 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous interim dividend of $1.46.
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
