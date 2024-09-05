National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 1,833,811 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,780,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,833,811 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.15% of Comcast worth $220,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,150 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,994,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,920,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average is $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

