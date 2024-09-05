National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 3,272,896 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,661,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,272,896 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $328,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,388,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,968,000 after acquiring an additional 298,470 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at about $865,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 956,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 109,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SU shares. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. Suncor Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

