National Bank of Canada FI Buys 7,132 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $101,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 187,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,822,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $458.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,722,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,330,773. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.75. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

