National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 520,073 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,073 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $144,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 145,328 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Texas Instruments by 5,858.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 646,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,265,000 after purchasing an additional 636,013 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 185.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 205,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,984,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.87. 1,399,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,529,955. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $214.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.