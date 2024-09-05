National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 104.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200,134 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $128,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $1,660,560,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 27,495.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,182,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,168 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 306.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,385,000 after acquiring an additional 307,479 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,042,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Caterpillar by 99.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 488,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,060,000 after purchasing an additional 244,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.31.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $333.37. 845,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,001. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.25. The company has a market capitalization of $163.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

