National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,553 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $112,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 22,073 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 383,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 139,429 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $3,269,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,154,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after buying an additional 26,987 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.52. 1,260,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,064. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $109.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.18. The stock has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.