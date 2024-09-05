National Bank of Canada FI Sells 309,061 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,261,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 309,061 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $192,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Rogers Communications by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

RCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE:RCI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $48.19.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.33. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.00%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

