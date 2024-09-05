National Bank of Canada FI Sells 982,026 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,156,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982,026 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.6% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.39% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $447,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,155,828 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average is $73.69.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.