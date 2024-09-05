National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC) SVP Brian F. Kidd Sells 2,000 Shares

National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) SVP Brian F. Kidd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $260,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,327.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NHC stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $131.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,571. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.16. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.42.

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $300.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $745,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in National HealthCare during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 121.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 28,886 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National HealthCare Corporation principally operates long-term health carecenters and home health care programs. Their health care centers provide subacute, skilled and intermediate nursing and rehabilitative care.

