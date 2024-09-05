National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC) SVP Brian F. Kidd Sells 2,000 Shares

National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) SVP Brian F. Kidd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $260,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,327.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
National HealthCare Price Performance
Shares of NHC stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $131.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,571. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.16. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.42.
National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $300.66 million for the quarter.
National HealthCare Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $745,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in National HealthCare during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 121.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 28,886 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National HealthCare Company Profile
National HealthCare Corporation principally operates long-term health carecenters and home health care programs. Their health care centers provide subacute, skilled and intermediate nursing and rehabilitative care.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National HealthCare
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.