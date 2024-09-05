NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

NetEase has raised its dividend by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years. NetEase has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NetEase to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NetEase stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.52. 149,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,126. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.78 and a 200-day moving average of $95.70. NetEase has a 12 month low of $77.57 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $10.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $25.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

