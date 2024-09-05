New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $60.05

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.05, but opened at $62.39. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $61.50, with a volume of 138,948 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.86.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,374,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,997,000 after acquiring an additional 646,122 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 267,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,635 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 771,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,557,000 after acquiring an additional 346,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $1,220,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

