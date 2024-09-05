NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.90.

Shares of NEWT opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. NewtekOne has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $81.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NewtekOne will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of NewtekOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,140,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,737,508.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,140,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,737,508.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scott Price purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $25,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at $272,963.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,649 shares of company stock valued at $183,352 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

