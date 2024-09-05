NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

NXE has been the subject of several other research reports. Haywood Securities raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE NXE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.47. 274,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,720,575. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.45 and a beta of 1.93.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 8,635,700.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 86,357 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in NexGen Energy by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,108,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

