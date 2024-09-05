NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Stock Price Up 2.9%

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.72. 114,352 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 77,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

NextSource Materials Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. The stock has a market cap of C$110.60 million, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.13.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

