nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) to Issue $0.14 Final Dividend

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.
NIB Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39.
About NIB
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NIB
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Don’t Miss These 3 Stocks Set to Defy Expectations in September
Receive News & Ratings for NIB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.