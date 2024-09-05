Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 15,664 Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 113.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned about 0.63% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,500,000. Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 128,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 77,615 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,725,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 929.5% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 73,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 66,486 shares during the period. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCRB traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $78.84. The company had a trading volume of 21,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,686. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.22 and a 52-week high of $79.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

