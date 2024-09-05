Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 4,074 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 196,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,497,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 77,095.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 77,095 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 51,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,724,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,107,000 after acquiring an additional 999,341 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,722. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $29.83.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

