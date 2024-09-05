Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $556.10. 733,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,987,599. The company has a market capitalization of $479.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $552.51 and its 200 day moving average is $532.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

