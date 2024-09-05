Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $410.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,506 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 19.3% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $410,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $506.21. 871,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036,824. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $505.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

