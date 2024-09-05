Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $54.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $54,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $271.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,411. The firm has a market cap of $407.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

