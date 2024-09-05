Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,145,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR remained flat at $193.55 during midday trading on Thursday. 38,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,235. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $201.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.