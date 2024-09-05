Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.17. The company had a trading volume of 900,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.09. General Electric has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $177.20. The company has a market capitalization of $179.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

