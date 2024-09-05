Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 226 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock traded down $4.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $355.75. The company had a trading volume of 204,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,176. The firm has a market cap of $135.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $364.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.