Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 415 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,254,000 after purchasing an additional 857,734 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $11,452,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,975 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 190,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $63.96. 747,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,993,298. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $113.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,800 shares of company stock worth $7,145,364 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

