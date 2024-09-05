NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,616 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $81.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

