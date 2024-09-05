NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price Down 0.5%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.42 and last traded at $80.58. Approximately 1,049,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 11,393,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

NIKE Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

