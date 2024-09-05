NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Increased to $5.30 by Analysts at Bank of America

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $5.00 to $5.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

NIO traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 75,776,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,229,113. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIO has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $10.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIO will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,403 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in NIO by 164.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,464,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after buying an additional 4,018,659 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $12,361,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at about $5,343,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $9,652,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

