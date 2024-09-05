Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 24070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Northern Graphite Trading Down 14.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

