Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Increased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,813 shares of company stock worth $1,375,877. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE NOC traded down $3.84 on Thursday, reaching $519.84. The stock had a trading volume of 84,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,491. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $475.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $528.76. The company has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.32.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $523.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.