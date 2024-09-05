Nottingham Advisors Inc. Buys 1,975 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.93.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.7 %

IBM traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.66. 663,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,214,330. The stock has a market cap of $186.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $205.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

