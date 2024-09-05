Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $26.46 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $26,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% during the first quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,945,000 after buying an additional 3,958,828 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,974,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after purchasing an additional 33,339 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,398,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,930,000 after purchasing an additional 392,471 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,303,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,082,000 after purchasing an additional 740,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $162,690,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock remained flat at $50.67 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 685,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,020. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $51.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

