Nottingham Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,998,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 106,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CRBN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,309. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12 month low of $143.49 and a 12 month high of $191.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.80. The company has a market cap of $975.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

