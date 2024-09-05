Nottingham Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $359.13. The stock had a trading volume of 622,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,532. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $356.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.06. The company has a market capitalization of $356.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

