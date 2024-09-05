Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 3,253 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $553.94. 968,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988,973. The company has a market capitalization of $477.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $552.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

