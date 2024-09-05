Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 51 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,241,000. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $251.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,351. The firm has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $258.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

