Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novartis in a report issued on Monday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $7.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.38.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $119.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.31. Novartis has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $243.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

