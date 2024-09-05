Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Pursue Wealth Partners LLC

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 5.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 9.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.38.

Novartis stock opened at $119.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.31. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

