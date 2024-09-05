NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Price Up 13.7%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.01 and last traded at $18.99. 966,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,368,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVCR has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NovoCure Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 61.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

